Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.61. Mattel shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 15,297,663 shares.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mattel by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

