Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.77

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 8950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,335 shares of company stock worth $2,234,557 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

