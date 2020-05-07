Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $94.00 at UBS Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $148.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after buying an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,831,000 after buying an additional 94,272 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.