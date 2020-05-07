Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.53, 7,777,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,283,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 506,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

