Mallinckrodt PLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNK. Barclays cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 477,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

