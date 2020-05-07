Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

