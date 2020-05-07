Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSGS. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $365.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $161.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $5,562,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $788,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

