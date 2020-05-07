Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Danske lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Lundin Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

