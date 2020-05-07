Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LNDNF opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. Lundin Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.