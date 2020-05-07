Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $223.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.