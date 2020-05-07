LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

