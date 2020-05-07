Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Get Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $12.30 on Monday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 343,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.