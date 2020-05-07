Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Lifted to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loomis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Loomis stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. Loomis has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.01 million during the quarter. Loomis had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

