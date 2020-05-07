Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.38.

Logitech International stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

