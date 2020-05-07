LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $303,676,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,344 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $43,733,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,174,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

