Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

