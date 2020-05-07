Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

LXRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 609,611 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 544,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 537,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

