Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

