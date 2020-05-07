Lance Phillips Acquires 10,000 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Stock

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) CFO Lance Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,104,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,599 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 325,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 303,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

