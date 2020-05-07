Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.24. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Lam Research by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

