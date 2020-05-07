Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 710,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 436,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

