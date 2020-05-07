Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GUT opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

