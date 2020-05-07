Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.