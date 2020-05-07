Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 73.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCMI. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

