Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

