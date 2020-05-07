Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Zynga by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Zynga by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

