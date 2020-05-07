Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SJT opened at $2.56 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.