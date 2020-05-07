Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $97,000 in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.99.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.03%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 170.15%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00. Also, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 614,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,687. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.