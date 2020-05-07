Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $78,000 in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 222,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 462,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 61,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. Compass Point cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

