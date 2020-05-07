Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $77,000 in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

