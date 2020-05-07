Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 746,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,362,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 643,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $752,952.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,672.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,845,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,739. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.