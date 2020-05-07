Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.