Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $174.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In other news, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.