Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,323 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

