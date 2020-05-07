Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 405,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 524,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after buying an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last three months. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.