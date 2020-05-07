Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 116,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.