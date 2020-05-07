KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

