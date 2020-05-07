Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinaxis traded as high as C$151.50 and last traded at C$151.41, with a volume of 58144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$146.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.89.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.88.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.