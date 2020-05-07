KeyCorp Comments on Berry Global Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
NYSE BERY opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,746,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,875,000 after buying an additional 267,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
