Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.03 ($27.94).

FRA:EVK opened at €22.03 ($25.62) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.20. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

