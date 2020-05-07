Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €400.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RAA. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) target price on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rational currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €512.50 ($595.93).

RAA stock opened at €431.70 ($501.98) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €467.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €626.50. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

