Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €2.75 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KCO. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.99 ($5.81).

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €3.41 ($3.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of €7.36 ($8.55).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

