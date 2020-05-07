Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €42.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.38 ($52.76).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €40.33 ($46.90) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.29.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.