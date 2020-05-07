KEMET (KEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KEMET to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEM opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. KEMET has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88.

KEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

