Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 133,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.