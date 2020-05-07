KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,619,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 555,875 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

