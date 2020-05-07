JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Target Price to $8.00

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $529.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $3,423,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

