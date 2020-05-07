JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

