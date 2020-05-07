JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $82.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

AGIO opened at $38.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 108,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

