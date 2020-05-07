JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €90.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.66 ($93.79).

FME opened at €72.58 ($84.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.24 and a 200 day moving average of €66.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

